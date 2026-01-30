Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
12  WX Alerts
Weather

Actions

Final Friday of January brings a familiar weather story: Dense Fog

23ABC Morning Weather Update Jan 30, 2026
Posted

Happy Friday, Kern County. Dense Fog remains in our forecast on this final Friday of the month.

A Dense Fog Advisory was issued overnight for the entire San Joaquin and Sacramento Valley until noon Friday.

We're already seeing reports of limited visibility in Buttonwillow, Wasco and other outlying communities this morning. Visit https://alertline.kern.org/ for the latest delays.

Fog is expected to lift by the early afternoon, and if it does, temperatures are set to be in the low-to-mid-60s in the valley. Outside of the valley, temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s.

This weekend, high pressure remains in control of our weather pattern here in California. There's high confidence for additional fog formation the next few mornings, so keep that in mind in your valley weekend forecast.

Temperatures remain beautiful this weekend in the KRV, mountains and desert towns, with afternoon highs in the 60s and low-70s.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Friday

01/30/2026

AM Clouds/PM Sun

64° / 43°

4%

Saturday

01/31/2026

Sunny

68° / 45°

6%

Sunday

02/01/2026

Partly Cloudy

66° / 44°

4%

Monday

02/02/2026

Mostly Sunny

64° / 44°

7%

Tuesday

02/03/2026

Sunny

66° / 45°

6%

Wednesday

02/04/2026

Sunny

68° / 47°

4%

Thursday

02/05/2026

Mostly Sunny

72° / 48°

1%

Friday

02/06/2026

Partly Cloudy

69° / 47°

5%