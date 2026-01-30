Final Friday of January brings a familiar weather story: Dense Fog

Happy Friday, Kern County. Dense Fog remains in our forecast on this final Friday of the month.

A Dense Fog Advisory was issued overnight for the entire San Joaquin and Sacramento Valley until noon Friday.

We're already seeing reports of limited visibility in Buttonwillow, Wasco and other outlying communities this morning. Visit https://alertline.kern.org/ for the latest delays.

Fog is expected to lift by the early afternoon, and if it does, temperatures are set to be in the low-to-mid-60s in the valley. Outside of the valley, temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s.

This weekend, high pressure remains in control of our weather pattern here in California. There's high confidence for additional fog formation the next few mornings, so keep that in mind in your valley weekend forecast.

Temperatures remain beautiful this weekend in the KRV, mountains and desert towns, with afternoon highs in the 60s and low-70s.

