Finally getting closer to fall feels in Kern County

Happy Tuesday, Kern County! Temperatures are a few degrees warmer today compared to yesterday, but our weather will start to feel more like fall by the end of this week.

A change in our weather pattern will bring cooler air, higher winds and possible rain drops to our region by Thursday. By Friday, Bakersfield will barely reach 70 degrees. In the meantime, here are your high temperatures for Tuesday. Have a great day.

Valley

Bakersfield: Expecting 84 degrees by late afternoon.

Delano: 83

Arvin: 84

Kern River Valley

Lake Isabella: Expecting 87 by this afternoon.

Kernville: 86

Wofford Heights: 87

Desert

Mojave: Expecting 88 by the afternoon.

California City: 89

Ridgecrest: 92

Mountains

Tehachapi: Expecting 77 degrees by the afternoon.

Frazier Park: 75

Pine Mountain Club: 71

