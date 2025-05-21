Fire danger rises as warming trend continues

Happy Wednesday, Kern County. As our warming trend continues, fire danger is rising. The San Joaquin Valley, including Bakersfield, is under a fire weather watch on Thursday.

Thursday is the day to watch for the highest fire danger as winds increase and humidity lowers. By Thursday, humidity values in Kern drop with most of the county at 10-15% humidity.

Winds on Thursday could gust over 20 mph in the valley at times, and stronger winds, up to 40 mph gusts, are possible in the desert. That completes the recipe for high fire danger: warm temperatures, gusty winds, and low humidity values.

Temperatures rise into the 90s in the valley Wednesday, 80s for the KRV, 70s and low 80s in the mountains, and 90s across the desert.

We're closely monitoring weather conditions for the Democrat Fire and the Jaw Fire, both still active as of Wednesday morning.

