The Fire Weather Warning is now in effect for Southern Kern County until 10 p.m. on Friday.

This means fires are more likely to start and spread due to dry conditions and stronger winds.

We are currently tracking the Oak Fire near Midpines in Mariposa County that started on Friday- and more specifically, what direction its smoke is heading in.

If the smoke does come close to Kern County, our air quality could quickly worsen.

Focusing on the hot temperatures, it looks like the heatwave is not going anywhere anytime soon.

Bakersfield sticks with the triple digits at least for this weekend, reaching highs of 101° degrees on Saturday and 103° degrees on Sunday.

The highs for the desert communities could get up to 110° degrees this weekend, while Kern River Valley looks to be in the upper 90s.

Frazier Park area highs are set to be in the upper 80s and could get up to around 90° degrees.

The mountain communities also show a slight chance (10%) of monsoonal moisture starting on Wednesday and continuing for a few days after that.