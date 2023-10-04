First 90s in weeks heading our way

After 3 days in the 70s Bakersfield returned to highs in the 80s on Tuesday.

The high of 83° was still cooler than the average high of 86°.

We'll jump back above that number by Wednesday.

The forecast high in Bakersfield Wednesday is 90°.

If we hit that mark, it'll be the first 90° day since September 16th.

If we don't hit it, we'll just have to wait a day, as temperatures will are expected to be in the low to mid 90s through Sunday.

Hopefully everyone enjoyed the cool weather over the weekend, because it's not coming back any time soon!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

