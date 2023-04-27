First 90s of the year are here

The 90s are officially here!

Bakersfield's high on Wednesday was 90°, the first 90° day of the year!

It certainly won't be the last, though.

In fact Baskersfield's highs will be in the 90s through the weekend.

Saturday will be the peak of the heat, with a forecast high of 97°, only a few degrees shy of the record high for that date, 100°.

Across Kern temperatures on Saturday temperatures will range from the low to mid 80s in the south mountains, to the lower 90s in the Kern River Valley, to the upper 90s in the desert.

Fortunately, the heat won't last all that long.

Our weather pattern will be completely switching by Monday, as an upper level low moves in.

This will take our highs back into the 70s, and even give us a chance for rain next week!