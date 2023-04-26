First 90s of the year in sight

Spring has been cool so far, with not a single 90° day recorded in Bakersfield.

That's going to change very soon, though.

In fact, Bakersfield could have it's first 90° day by Wednesday.

I'm going with a forecast of 89°, so we'll just need to be one degree warmer than expected.

If Bakersfield doesn't hit 90° by Wednesday, we'll get there by Thursday.

In fact highs in the 90s stay in the forecast through Sunday, peaking in the mid to upper 90s on Saturday!

Away from Bakersfield temperatures will peak around 80° in the south mountains, around 90° in the Kern River Valley, and in the 90s in the Kern desert.

If you're not a big fan of the warmer weather, you just have to hang through a few days of heat until things cool back down.

Signs point to a big drop in temperatures next week!