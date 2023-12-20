First big storm of the season brings chances of hard rain and thunderstorms.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — We’re currently looking at temperatures above average with a high of 69° today in Bakersfield, but that will change as cooler temperatures head our way with a low pressure system making its way into Kern County.

Temperatures will remain in the 60s for Wednesday and Thursday in the Valley and will drop to about 56° over the weekend.

The bulk of Wednesday’s rain should be taking place at around 10 p.m. with a possible thunderstorm soon after.

Thunderstorms will also likely go into Thursday with more rain activity present all throughout the county going into the night as well.

The amount of rain we will be seeing throughout the week, the Valley could be looking at a total inch of rain and up to two inches in our mountain communities.

This weather pattern will remain the same as the week continues, but with the amount of rain expected to impact us, we are also tracking an aerial flood watch.

We could be looking at some scattered showers through Saturday but nothing significant as we head into a better holiday weekend.

The storm should be cleared up by Sunday just in time for the holiday weekend.



Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

