First big storm of the season on the way

Rain is finally here!

Our fall dry stretch is at an end.

Scattered light showers moved through Kern on Monday, with additional scattered showers on the way on Tuesday.

No measurable rain fell in Bakersfield Monday though, meaning we're at 0.32" for the water year, well below the average mark of 1.36" for this time of year.

Tuesdays showers look light, too, and not likely to put a dent in the deficit.

Heavier rain is coming, though.

A stronger storm system is poised to move into Kern County Wednesday afternoon, sending waves of rain on and off through early Friday.

This storm has a much higher potential to give us significant rain.

At this point, rain totals look to be between 0.5" and 1.00" in the Valley and Desert, and 1" to 2" in the mountains.

Locally higher amounts will be possible as well.

The rainfall will lead to slick roadways and maybe some minor flooding or ponding of water on the roads.

Rock and mud slides will also be possible in the mountains and through the Kern Canyon, but overall this system looks mostly beneficial, especially since no snow is expected over the passes.

