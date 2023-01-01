First day of 2023 sees a cloudy day with slight rain chances sticking around

Happy new year everyone!

We ended 2022 on a rather rainy note, but we are beginning 2023 with slighter chances.

Here in Bakersfield, we can expect lower rain chances in the morning, and then cloudy conditions throughout the day with a high of 52°.

The Kern River Valley will see higher chances of rain in the morning with high temperatures in the mid 40s.

Grapevine communities will be in the upper 30s and low 40s, with slight rain and snow chances.

Snow levels are hovering around 5000 to 4,500 feet.

Our deserts can expect slight rain chances in the morning with highs in the mid to low 50s.

Kern County‘s areal flood watch and wind advisories have both expired as of Sunday morning.

Today our air quality index is at 42, which is in the good range. As for burning, there are no restrictions but it is discouraged.

Our mountains could see some foggy conditions in the morning but visibility should clear up throughout the day.

