First day of October feels like summer in Kern County

Happy Tuesday, Kern County. October officially starts today, but our weather doesn't feel like it. A heat advisory is in effect for the Valley, including Bakersfield and Delano, through Thursday night. Triple digits are expected in most of Kern County for your Tuesday.

Stay hydrated, limit time outdoors, and take care of yourself on this unseasonably warm fall day.

Valley

Bakersfield: Expecting 100 degrees by late afternoon.

Delano: 100

McFarland: 100

Kern River Valley

Lake Isabella: Expecting 101 by this afternoon.

Kernville: 98

Wofford Heights: 99

Desert

Mojave: Expecting 101 by the afternoon.

California City: 103

Ridgecrest: 104

Mountains

Tehachapi: Expecting 92 degrees by the afternoon.

Frazier Park: 88

Pine Mountain Club: 87

