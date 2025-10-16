First Dense Fog Advisory of the season

Thursday morning brought the first patchy fog of the season to the Central Valley.

Friday morning could bring the first widespread, dense fog.

A Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect Thursday night through Friday morning for large part of the Valley, including parts of Kern County.

Here in Kern places like Delano, Mcfarland, Shafter, and Wasco are under the Advisory.

Fog is possible in Bakersfield, too, but not as likely.

Besides the fog, the forecast looks pretty nice for Friday and into the weekend.

Forecast highs in the Valley range from mid 70s to around 80 degrees with clear skies.

However, any spots that see dense fog linger will likely be stuck with cooler temperatures.

