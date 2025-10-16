Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
First Dense Fog Advisory of the season

23ABC Evening weather update October 16, 2025
Posted

Thursday morning brought the first patchy fog of the season to the Central Valley.

Friday morning could bring the first widespread, dense fog.

A Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect Thursday night through Friday morning for large part of the Valley, including parts of Kern County.

Here in Kern places like Delano, Mcfarland, Shafter, and Wasco are under the Advisory.

Fog is possible in Bakersfield, too, but not as likely.

Besides the fog, the forecast looks pretty nice for Friday and into the weekend.

Forecast highs in the Valley range from mid 70s to around 80 degrees with clear skies.

However, any spots that see dense fog linger will likely be stuck with cooler temperatures.

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Thursday

10/16/2025

Clear

-° / 50°

6%

Friday

10/17/2025

Clear

76° / 55°

1%

Saturday

10/18/2025

Mostly Clear

82° / 56°

1%

Sunday

10/19/2025

Clear

82° / 57°

1%

Monday

10/20/2025

Clear

81° / 56°

1%

Tuesday

10/21/2025

Mostly Clear

79° / 57°

5%

Wednesday

10/22/2025

Clear

74° / 56°

2%

Thursday

10/23/2025

Clear

75° / 56°

2%