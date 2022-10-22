First Fall weekend is here

Fall is almost here!

Well, really it's been Fall for a month, but now the weather is starting to catch up.

After a warm Friday we're in for an excellent weekend in the Valley.

Temperatures fall to a comfortable 76 in Bakersfield on Saturday as a strong upper level trough moves in.

Temperatures continue to fall on Sunday, with a forecast high of 67.

It's been a long time since we've been that cool, in fact Bakersfield hasn't had a high in the 60s since May 10th!

Temperatures will be even cooler in our mountain areas.

Highs in the south mountains will only be in the mid 60s Saturday, and drop into the 50s by Sunday!

While that may sound like nice, chilly fall weather, there will be a few setbacks.

As cooler air arrives, winds will be picking up through our mountain and desert communities.

A Wind Advisory will be in effect for Saturday, with many areas seeing gusts up to 40 miles per hour, with gusts topping 50 miles per hour possible in wind-prone areas.

A few sprinkles aren't out of the question for Saturday either, but any rain that develops will be spotty and light.