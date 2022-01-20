Watch
First fog, then wind

We see a change in our weather pattern by Friday
Posted at 4:32 PM, Jan 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-19 19:32:17-05

We managed to avoid fog on Wednesday, but that may not be the case the next few days.

We remain under an upper level ridge, which means the potential for foggy morning, giving way to sunny, hazy, and relatively warm afternoons.

We will see some changes to our late Friday though.

We're tracking an inside slider, an area of low pressure that slides to the east of us and settles into the Great Basin.

That's a weather pattern that generally doesn't give us rain, but brings gusty winds to Kern County.

That will likely be the case in the Kern mountains late Friday in Saturday, with some breezier than normal winds possible in the Valley, too.

