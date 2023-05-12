First Heat Advisory of the season issued

Thursday has been an absolutely beautiful day.

Across Kern Highs ranged from the mid 60s in the mountains, to the mid and upper 70s in the Valley, to the mid 80s in the desert.

Hopefully you had a chance to enjoy this nice weather, because it's not going to stay this nice much longer.

Warmer air arrives in Kern County Friday.

Highs in the mountains jump into the 70s, Valley highs climb into the mid 80s, and desert areas could even hit 90°!

That's just the beginning of our warm up, though, the real heat arrives this weekend.

In fact, the first Heat Advisory of the year has been issued for the San Joaquin Valley starting Saturday.

Temperatures in the Valley will be in the 90s by the time the advisory goes into effect, and will stay there as far as we can forecast.

Those sensitive or not yet acclimated to the heat should limit time outdoors this weekend, and drink plenty of water.

Even areas not under the advisory will see a big jump in temperatures.

Desert areas will be in the 90s this weekend, and the Kern River Valley will be right around 90°.

The south mountains will be right around 80°.

We're also keeping an eye on an influx of moisture heading into Kern County as the hot air settles in.

Unlike the heat rain is far from a certainty, but isolated pop-up showers or storms cannot be ruled out starting Sunday and lasting into next week.

