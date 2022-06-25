First heatwave almost here

Bakersfield's first heatwave of 2022 is just one day away!

We define a heatwave as a stretch of three days with temperatures of 100° or hotter.

Bakersfield hit 101° on Thursday and 102° on Friday.

Saturday's forecast is 103°, so barring a big miss in the forecast, we'll officially be in a heatwave.

It's not just Bakersfield either, most of the Valley will break 100 alongside our desert communities.

Our temperatures will stay hot well beyond the weekend, with temperatures finally cooling down a bit late next week.