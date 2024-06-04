First heatwave of 2024 starts Wednesday

Heat is the big weather story this week.

Fortunately that wasn't the case Monday, as clouds kept Bakersfield below 90 degrees through the afternoon.

That won't last, though.

Tuesday won't be terrible, with a high of 93° in Bakersfield.

Summer heat arrives Wednesday.

Bakersfield will jump to 104°, our first triple digit reading of the year.

Desert areas will be close to 110°, the KRV will be near 100°, even places like Tehachapi and Frazier Park could break 90°.

Thursday will likely be a degree or two hotter than Wednesday, and here in the Valley triple digit temperatures are likely to last into the weekend.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect most of Kern Wednesday through Friday.

Since we haven't had much of a chance to acclimate to hot temperatures yet this year, its important to try and stay cool and hydrated to avoid heat related illness.

