First rain chance in a long time

For the first time in a long time, we're tracking a chance of rain in the forecast.

Tuesday will be a dry, hot day, but an upper level low will help push moisture into Kern County on Wednesday.

This looks to be enough moisture to destabilize the atmosphere, providing fuel for scattered thunderstorms!

Storms are most likely in the afternoon, when air temperatures will be warm enough for storms to form in our local mountains.

The mountain communities will have the best chance to see storms, but a few storms could progress on into the foothills or even into the Valley.

Although we're happy to see rain back in the forecast, it's not likely storms like these will bring significant rain or help our drought.

A few of the stronger storms may be able to create some localized heavy downpours, gusty winds, or even small hail.

The biggest concern with these storms will be the potential for lightning strikes.

Summer lightning is a major starter of wildfires, so we'll be watching for lightning on Wednesday, and even Thursday when a few more isolated storms are possible.

Looking past our rain chances, we're also tracking hot weather all through the next 7 days.

Highs in the Valley will run from the upper 90s to triple digits, and our first heatwave of the season will be possible, especially later this week and into the weekend.