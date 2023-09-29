First rain of the fall possible this weekend

Change is coming soon!

Temperatures have been great all week, and while they may bump up a degree or two for Friday, they'll still stay under 90º here in the Valley.

Saturday looks to be very different, though.

An upper level trough will plunge us into a fall weather pattern for the weekend.

Highs will drop into the low to mid 70s in the Valley, and will be under 60s for our mountain areas!

The trough will also bring a chance for rain.

Scattered showers will be possible both Saturday and Sunday across Kern.

I don't think we're looking at pouring rain, but this is our first widespread rain chance of the fall.

Chance of rain is between 30 and 40 percent for our mountain and desert areas.

Next week our weather heads in the opposite direction, and 90s will be possible by the end of the week.

