First storm of 2025 set to bring gusty winds to mountains and desert

Happy Friday, Kern County. We're tracking our first storm system of the new year this weekend. Friday morning, Northern California is already starting to see some scattered rain as the cold front passes through California.

Kern County's main impact from this storm system is gusty winds. Throughout the evening and into early Saturday morning, winds are expected to pick up in the mountains and desert. Around midnight, wind gusts could be up to 40 mph in Tehachapi. By sunrise Saturday morning, winds shift toward the east, bringing wind gusts up to 50 mph in and around Mojave. A wind advisory is in effect for the Mojave Desert Slopes from 9:00 p.m. Friday through 7:00 a.m. Saturday.

This storm system also has a bit of precipitation associated with it, but it's set to weaken throughout the day Friday. By the time it arrives in Kern County, rain chances lower to only about 10% for the mountains. Light scattered showers are possible Friday evening after 5:00 p.m. along the Grapevine and in our mountain areas. As for snow levels, this storm is relatively mild. Areas in Pine Mountain Club have only a 30% chance of seeing a mixing of rain and dusting of snow as the storm passes. Conditions are set to dry up by late morning Saturday.

Valley

Bakersfield: Expecting 67 degrees by late afternoon

Delano: 67

Arvin: 68

Kern River Valley

Lake Isabella: Expecting 67 by this afternoon.

Kernville: 64

Wofford Heights: 66

Desert

Mojave: Expecting 68 by the afternoon.

California City: 69

Ridgecrest: 69

Mountains

Tehachapi: Expecting 60 degrees by the afternoon.

Frazier Park: 62

Pine Mountain Club: 59

