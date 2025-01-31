First weekend of February brings significant rain to Northern California

Happy Friday, Kern County. We're wrapping up the work week and the month of January with calm conditions across Kern. Partly cloudy skies will hang on for most of the day, and high temperatures range from mid-50s to low-60s.

To our north, active weather takes hold. We're tracking widespread rain and snow in Northern California Friday through early next week from an atmospheric river.

A flood watch has been issued for the Sacramento Valley and surrounding foothills through Sunday evening. Rain totals in Northern California could be around an inch or up to two inches. The Sierra Nevada is expected to see significant snowfall, and the adjacent foothills could get as much as four to five inches of rain.

Closer to home, Kern County could see rain activity from this storm system Tuesday and Wednesday next week. It's too early to give estimate rain accumulation for Kern County, but in the next few days we'll have a better picture of our local impacts.

Valley

Bakersfield: 63 degrees expected by late afternoon

Delano: 63

Arvin: 62

Kern River Valley

Lake Isabella: 63 degrees expected by late afternoon.

Kernville: 61

Wofford Heights: 63

Desert

Mojave: 62 degrees expected by late afternoon.

California City: 61

Ridgecrest: 63

Mountains

Tehachapi: 56 degrees expected by late afternoon.

Frazier Park: 58

Pine Mountain Club: 57

