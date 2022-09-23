Fitting Fall weather

Happy Fall y'all!

Fall officially begins at 6:03 PM on Thursday.

That's when the Autumnal Equinox occurs, which is when the sun crosses directly overhead on the equator.

Fall is a season of change across the Northern Hemisphere, and Kern County is no exception.

Our early fall tends to be hot and dry, and late fall tends to be cool with better chances for rain.

The average high for the first day of fall is 90°, while the average high for the last day of fall is only 58°!

Fall also marks the end of triple digits across Kern.

The latest triple digit day ever recorded in Bakersfield was October 17, 1959.

We did get a little taste of that fall weather Thursday, too.

The high in Bakersfield was a comfortable 83°.

We are starting a warming trend, though.

Temperatures will be near 90° already by Friday, and peak in the upper 90s early next week, so we're not quite done with summer weather just yet.