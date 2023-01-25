Fog a little more likely Wednesday

It's looking like more of the same as far as our weather is concerned.

High pressure remains in place off the coast, which means our weather is going to be mostly nice.

Afternoon skies will be sunny, and temperatures will be comfortable, near 60 in the Valley and in the 50s in the mountains.

We will continue to track a few setbacks, though.

The high pressure tends to lead to stagnant weather.

That means more hazy skies in the Valley, and a better chance for fog.

I think fog will be more likely Wednesday morning, but I don't we'll see widespread dense fog, and little to no fog is expected in Bakersfield.

This weather pattern will hold through the work week, but we're keeping an eye on big changes, including a chance for rain late this weekend into early next week.