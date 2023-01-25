Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Fog a little more likely Wednesday

High pressure strengthening off the coast will lead to areas of Valley Fog
Posted at 6:08 PM, Jan 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-24 21:08:21-05

It's looking like more of the same as far as our weather is concerned.

High pressure remains in place off the coast, which means our weather is going to be mostly nice.

Afternoon skies will be sunny, and temperatures will be comfortable, near 60 in the Valley and in the 50s in the mountains.

We will continue to track a few setbacks, though.

The high pressure tends to lead to stagnant weather.

That means more hazy skies in the Valley, and a better chance for fog.

I think fog will be more likely Wednesday morning, but I don't we'll see widespread dense fog, and little to no fog is expected in Bakersfield.

This weather pattern will hold through the work week, but we're keeping an eye on big changes, including a chance for rain late this weekend into early next week.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018