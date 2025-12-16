Fog and clouds remain Tuesday, though we see a chance for clearing later this week

Happy Tuesday, Kern County. We're seeing patches of fog in the valley this morning, so take it slow on your morning commute.

Temperatures stay relatively unchanged for today thanks to the clouds and fog: 40s in the valley, then upper-60s away from the valley cloud layer.

Our weather pattern shifts slightly today to what we call "zonal flow," meaning winds are coming from the west.

Northern California is getting rain Tuesday and Wednesday, thanks to the slight pattern shift. We won't see rain in central California, though the flow from the west will increase winds both at the surface and higher in the atmosphere.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible in the desert on Wednesday. Higher up in the atmosphere, between 10,000 and 15,000 feet, winds are also set to increase. Stronger winds can allow more "mixing" in the atmosphere, meaning the stubborn clouds in the central valley could begin to clear on Wednesday, thanks to stronger winds.

It's not a guarantee that we will clear out, though this is the most hope, for lack of a better word, that we've had over the past few weeks.

