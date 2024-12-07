Fog and haze linger this weekend, chance to clear out next week

We've seen very little change in our weather this week.

Mornings have featured patchy foggy, and afternoons have featured hazy sunshine.

Air quality has been poor, too.

Unfortunately, that doesn't look to change this weekend, as the forecast looks nearly identical to what we've had all week.

We could see some change early next week, though.

An area of low pressure settling in to our east looks to bring a shift to our winds.

Winds will not only be stronger, but will blow mainly out of the east.

East winds usually help push pollution out of the Valley, improving our air quality.

East winds are drier, too, and should reduce our fog chances.

This same pattern could also be responsible for some stronger Santa Ana winds to our south.

