Fog and poor air quality remain in the forecast

Fog and haze remain in the forecast.

An area of high pressure remain in place over the western United States, which gives us very clear and calm conditions.

Clear and calm conditions help fog form, and dense fog is likely in the Valley Wednesday night into Thursday morning, with best chances outside of Bakersfield.

The stagnant air also helps keep pollution trapped in the Valley.

Air quality is expected to be poor again on Thursday.

When air quality is unhealthy, it's best to avoid prolonged, strenuous outdoor activities.

Outside of the haze, Thursday will be comfortable with highs in the 60s and 70s across Kern.

Expect clear and cool conditions for the Bakersfield Christmas Parade, with temperatures in the lower 50s.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

