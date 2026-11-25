After widespread fog Tuesday morning, our fog chances look a bit lower Tuesday night.

Thanks because of a storm system moving through the state.

That will bring clouds and maybe a stray shower Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, but the vast majority of the rain will stay north and west of Kern.

Wednesday looks pleasant, with sunny skies and comfortable temperatures.

The clear skies and calm conditions will set us up for a better chance for fog Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

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