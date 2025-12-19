Fog chances Friday morning, rain to our north this weekend

Happy Friday, Kern County. A dense fog advisory is in effect until 10 am for part of the San Joaquin Valley, including Bakersfield, Delano and Shafter.

We've enjoyed seeing the sun in parts of the valley for most afternoons this week, and good news for Friday: we expect the sun to join us later in the day! Temperatures in the valley are expected to be in the mid-50s on Friday. Mountain towns and the KRV will be in the mid-to-upper-60s, and desert neighborhoods will be in the low-to-mid-70s.

Desert winds are set to increase Friday afternoon, though no wind alerts have been issued. Gusts up to 35 mph are possible, so expect to feel more wind in east Kern today.

Now to active weather. Yes, after several weeks of this stagnant pattern, a big shift takes place this weekend. California is entering into a steady, rainy pattern this weekend and into next week.

Heavy rainfall is likely in Northern California this weekend, though most of the rain stays away from Kern. A light shower or two could pass through this weekend, but our eyes are on Christmas Eve for likely widespread rain for Kern.

By Wednesday, which is Christmas Eve, forecast models favor widespread rain for Kern and parts of southern California. This means we are expecting a rainy Christmas, which could impact local holiday travel. Models are not yet in agreement on the exact timing or rainfall totals, but we are keeping a very close eye on how this storm behaves through the weekend, and we will bring you the latest both on air and online.

