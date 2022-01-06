Fog chances increase overnight

Mark Wednesday down as our third day in a row with highs in the 60s in Bakersfield!

It does look like that streak will come to an end on Thursday.

We've got high pressure building in, which will actually bring warmer weather to most of Kern, but likely not here in the Valley.

That's because the high pressure will increase the strength of our inversion, a cap of warm air aloft.

That acts to trap cool air in the Valley, which in turn increases our fog chances.

While fog is almost never a guarantee, Thursday gives us our best chance for Valley fog this week, so be prepared for reduced visibility as you head out the door.

The fog and any low clouds that form with it will have a big impact on our temperatures too.

If we see little fog, or if it burns out quickly, we could easily hit 60 again on Thursday!

If the fog is dense, widespread, and lingers late into the day, we could see highs in the Valley as cool as the 40s!