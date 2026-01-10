Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fog chances increase this weekend

23ABC Evening weather update January 9, 2026
Posted

High pressure is taking control of our forecast.

This will bring several changes.

The first is cold overnight temperatures.

Clear skies Friday night will allow temperatures to fall rapidly all across Kern.

Most of Kern County outside of Bakersfield will have the chance for freezing temperatures by Saturday morning.

The cold overnights also bring the chance for fog in the Valley.

If fog forms AND temperatures fall below freezing for a prolonged period, we could see some ice form on elevated surfaces.

Going forward, fog will have a big impact on Valley temperatures.

Assuming the any fog that forms clears by the afternoon, Valley highs in the 50s and 60s are expected for the next week.

If the fog lingers, we could be as cool as the 40s.

Fog is not a concern outside of the Valley, where temperatures are set to rise of the next week.

Highs in the desert and KRV could break into the 70s, with 60s likely for our higher elevations!

