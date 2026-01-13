Fog chances Tuesday morning; temps on the rise in east Kern

Happy Tuesday, Kern County. High pressure is back in control of our weather pattern, and that is sending a warm up to our mountain and desert towns.

Unfortunately for us in the central valley, high pressure can also mean Tule Fog. A dense fog advisory is in effect for a portion of the central valley, including Delano and McFarland, until 10 a.m. That dense fog advisory stretches to the north just past Sacramento.

Take it slow on your morning commute and watch for patches of fog and lowered visibility. Temperatures remain very chilly this morning, especially in the desert and valley. Delano was right at the freezing mark around 5:30 Tuesday morning.

If the fog lifts through the afternoon, we're hoping to see some sunshine in the valley. Temperatures are expected to be in the upper-50s and low-60s in the valley. If dense fog forms and hangs around longer into the afternoon, temperatures underneath the fog layer will be cooler.

Away from the valley, temperatures are on the rise in the mountain and desert towns. The Kern River Valley will be in the low-to-mid-70s on Tuesday, mid-60s in the mountains, and upper-60s to low-70s in the desert. A really beautiful day for mid-January.

We have no rain expected for the next seven days, and we're continuing to monitor valley fog chances.

