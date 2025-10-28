Fog chances Tuesday, temperatures on the rise

Happy Tuesday, Kern County. Temperatures are on the rise for the rest of the week as high pressure builds in.

Tuesday morning brings the chance for limited or low visibility. A bank of low clouds is pushing up against the mountains, causing an overnight dense fog advisory near Tehachapi. The Tehachapi fog advisory expires 5 am Tuesday. The rest of Tuesday morning, through 10 a.m., the north end of the valley is under a dense fog advisory. That includes Delano, McFarland, and Wasco.

The high pressure that's building into California is sending late season heat to Southern California. Heat advisories are in effect for Los Angeles, Long Beach, and much of Southern California Tuesday and Wednesday. Downtown LA could very well be in the 90s, which is of course very unusual for late October.

Bakersfield won't get extreme heat, but we'll be above average for the rest of the week with afternoon highs around 80 degrees through the weekend.

The big weather story, of course, is Hurricane Melissa. The storm is still a Category 5 as of Tuesday morning as it approaches Jamaica. We're closely tracking its progress.

