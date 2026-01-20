Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fog continues through at least Wednesday

Dense fog is likely overnight.
23ABC Evening weather update January 19, 2026
Fog remains in the forecast Monday night.

Areas of dense fog are already forming early Monday evening, and a Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for the entire San Joaquin Valley.

Fog will likely form again Tuesday night, too.

From there, our weather pattern will begin to change.

By Wednesday the area of high pressure that has been keeping us foggy and hazy will breakdown, and a low pressure system will begin to move in.

This may not completely remove our fog, but it will make widespread dense fog much less likely.

We could see a bit of light rain from the incoming low, too, especially on Thursday.

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Monday

01/19/2026

Clouds Early/Clearing Late

-° / 41°

12%

Tuesday

01/20/2026

Fog Late

62° / 44°

11%

Wednesday

01/21/2026

Cloudy

61° / 48°

7%

Thursday

01/22/2026

Partly Cloudy

61° / 46°

6%

Friday

01/23/2026

Mostly Clear

63° / 45°

7%

Saturday

01/24/2026

Mostly Clear

61° / 42°

5%

Sunday

01/25/2026

Partly Cloudy

63° / 43°

2%

Monday

01/26/2026

Partly Cloudy

63° / 43°

3%