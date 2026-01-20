Fog continues through at least Wednesday

Fog remains in the forecast Monday night.

Areas of dense fog are already forming early Monday evening, and a Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for the entire San Joaquin Valley.

Fog will likely form again Tuesday night, too.

From there, our weather pattern will begin to change.

By Wednesday the area of high pressure that has been keeping us foggy and hazy will breakdown, and a low pressure system will begin to move in.

This may not completely remove our fog, but it will make widespread dense fog much less likely.

We could see a bit of light rain from the incoming low, too, especially on Thursday.

