Fog follows rain

Tuesday's weather is much calmer than Monday's!

But, we're still feeling some of the impacts of our latest storm.

For one, our temperatures are still very cool, running over ten degrees cooler than average for Bakersfield.

We'll still see some impacts from Monday's rain, too.

The ground is saturated here in Kern County, and with clear, cool nights expected, the threat of fog is back in the forecast.

In fact, a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect late Tuesday nigh through early Wednesday for the Highway 99 corridor.

If you encounter dense fog while driving, be sure to slow down and use your low beam headlights.

Temperatures end up a little warmer Wednesday, with highs in the mid to upper 60s after starting the day in the 40s.

Temperatures reach into the 70s by Thursday and stay there through the remainder of the 7 day forecast.