Watch
Weather

Actions

Fog follows rain

Dense Fog Advisory in effect Wednesday morning
items.[0].image.alt
23ABC Weather
7 day.PNG
7daymtn.PNG
Posted at 4:25 PM, Oct 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-26 19:25:02-04

Tuesday's weather is much calmer than Monday's!

But, we're still feeling some of the impacts of our latest storm.

For one, our temperatures are still very cool, running over ten degrees cooler than average for Bakersfield.

We'll still see some impacts from Monday's rain, too.

The ground is saturated here in Kern County, and with clear, cool nights expected, the threat of fog is back in the forecast.

In fact, a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect late Tuesday nigh through early Wednesday for the Highway 99 corridor.

If you encounter dense fog while driving, be sure to slow down and use your low beam headlights.

Temperatures end up a little warmer Wednesday, with highs in the mid to upper 60s after starting the day in the 40s.

Temperatures reach into the 70s by Thursday and stay there through the remainder of the 7 day forecast.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018