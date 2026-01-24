Fog in the Central Valley, severe winter weather across much of the U.S.

Severe winter weather is expected across most areas east of the Rockies over the next several days.

Weather impacts will range from extreme cold in the upper Midwest, to widespread heavy snow stretching from Texas to New England, to freezing rain and icy conditions in the south.

Here in the Central Valley a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect Friday night into Saturday, and fog is likely for the next several nights.

Saturday will be a little on the cool side, but by Sunday highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s will return to the Valley.

