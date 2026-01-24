Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fog in the Central Valley, severe winter weather across much of the U.S.

Weather alerts are in effect for a large swath of the country
23ABC Evening weather update January 23, 2026
Severe winter weather is expected across most areas east of the Rockies over the next several days.

Weather impacts will range from extreme cold in the upper Midwest, to widespread heavy snow stretching from Texas to New England, to freezing rain and icy conditions in the south.

Here in the Central Valley a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect Friday night into Saturday, and fog is likely for the next several nights.

Saturday will be a little on the cool side, but by Sunday highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s will return to the Valley.

Weather

Daily Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Friday

01/23/2026

Fog Late

-° / 44°

9%

Saturday

01/24/2026

Fog Late

55° / 41°

16%

Sunday

01/25/2026

Clouds Early/Clearing Late

61° / 39°

2%

Monday

01/26/2026

Mostly Clear

63° / 38°

2%

Tuesday

01/27/2026

Partly Cloudy

64° / 44°

2%

Wednesday

01/28/2026

Partly Cloudy

62° / 43°

17%

Thursday

01/29/2026

Partly Cloudy

59° / 43°

7%

Friday

01/30/2026

Partly Cloudy

63° / 43°

5%