Fog in the valley, temps on the rise for east Kern

Happy Monday, Kern County. We begin a new week with a familiar weather pattern.

High pressure once again remains in control of California's weather, and this will have a different impact on this week's weather based on where you're located within Kern.

Thanks to the sinking air associated with high pressure, the valley will once again be socked in by clouds and fog. A dense fog advisory is active Monday until 11am for the west side of the valley, the Grapevine, Arvin, and the foothills of the Sierra Nevada. The best chances for fog are in elevations up to 2,500', so watch for fog as you're climbing the 58 or the I-5.

Now, how will high pressure affect eastern Kern? Away from the clouds and Tule Fog, temperatures will rise this week as the high pressure builds in. Temperatures will climb into the high-70s in the KRV by Friday, and the mountains and desert towns will be in the 60s and 70s.

