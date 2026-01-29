Fog likely Thursday morning

Good morning and happy Thursday, Kern County. We're tracking additional fog chances in the valley, plus warming temperatures heading into the weekend for the mountains, KRV, and desert.

A Dense Fog Advisory remains in effect until noon today for all of our valley neighborhoods, and it extends into the Tehachapi and Tejon Pass on the 58 and I-5.

The best chance for fog will be in the valley and surrounding foothills. Essentially, as you're climbing the 58 and the 5, fog could impact visibility, though fog is not as likely once you get to the summit level.

To view the latest school delays, visit https://alertline.kern.org/

In any case, remember to drive carefully during these foggy days. Manually turn on your headlights, not your high-beams, keep a safe following distance, and limit distractions.

High pressure builds back in across California Friday and Saturday, and this is going to send warmer air into Kern. Depending on where you are in the county, though, it could have a different effect.

Temperatures are set to rise in the mountains, KRV, and desert, with afternoon highs in the 60s and 70s this weekend.

Down in the valley, high pressure also means increased fog chances. If we do see the fog redevelop this weekend, which there's a good chance for, temperatures could be impacted by how long the fog lingers and blocks the sun.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

