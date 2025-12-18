Fog likely Thursday morning, tracking active weather Christmas week

Happy Thursday, Kern County. We're one week away from Christmas, and our weather is expected to be quite active for the holiday.

Before we get there, Thursday morning had a bit of a shake up in terms of where we saw fog. Low clouds banked up against part of the mountains overnight, and reports of low visibility came in from Tehachapi. Valley fog is still a concern, and a dense fog advisory is in effect until 11 am Thursday.

Now, back to the active weather. We're monitoring two systems this weekend and next week. Minor rain chances are in the forecast this weekend, though the bulk of the rain from system 1 stays to our north.

The second system tracks closer to central California, and as of now, it is set to arrive Wednesday, which is Christmas Eve. So far, forecast models are in agreement that Kern will see rain from this system, though they disagree on the exact timing. By this weekend, and certainly by next Monday, we should have a better idea of the timeline.

