Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
11  WX Alerts
Weather

Actions

Fog likely Thursday morning, tracking active weather Christmas week

23ABC Morning Weather Update Dec 18, 2025
Posted

Happy Thursday, Kern County. We're one week away from Christmas, and our weather is expected to be quite active for the holiday.

Before we get there, Thursday morning had a bit of a shake up in terms of where we saw fog. Low clouds banked up against part of the mountains overnight, and reports of low visibility came in from Tehachapi. Valley fog is still a concern, and a dense fog advisory is in effect until 11 am Thursday.

Now, back to the active weather. We're monitoring two systems this weekend and next week. Minor rain chances are in the forecast this weekend, though the bulk of the rain from system 1 stays to our north.

The second system tracks closer to central California, and as of now, it is set to arrive Wednesday, which is Christmas Eve. So far, forecast models are in agreement that Kern will see rain from this system, though they disagree on the exact timing. By this weekend, and certainly by next Monday, we should have a better idea of the timeline.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Thursday

12/18/2025

AM Clouds/PM Sun

56° / 45°

5%

Friday

12/19/2025

Partly Cloudy

51° / 46°

16%

Saturday

12/20/2025

Partly Cloudy

57° / 49°

6%

Sunday

12/21/2025

Mostly Cloudy

61° / 48°

4%

Monday

12/22/2025

Mostly Cloudy

60° / 49°

7%

Tuesday

12/23/2025

Mostly Cloudy

63° / 56°

10%

Wednesday

12/24/2025

Rain

59° / 54°

74%

Thursday

12/25/2025

Showers

60° / 50°

37%