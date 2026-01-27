Fog Monday night, less likely later this week

After kicking off the work week with areas of dense fog, skies cleared nicely Monday afternoon.

The clear skies will bring chilly temperatures overnight, and a chance for fog in the Valley.

Overnight lows will be in the 20s and 30s across Kern, with below freezing temperatures possible in many of our mountain and desert areas.

Assuming any fog that forms lifts, highs in the 50s and 60s are expected for Tuesday under sunny skies.

Fog chances aren't as high Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as weak incoming storm system breaks down the high pressure that has been in control of our weather, and brings more clouds in, too.



Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

