Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
11  WX Alerts
Weather

Actions

Fog Monday night, less likely later this week

An incoming system reduces our fog chances
23ABC Evening weather update January 26, 2026
Posted

After kicking off the work week with areas of dense fog, skies cleared nicely Monday afternoon.

The clear skies will bring chilly temperatures overnight, and a chance for fog in the Valley.

Overnight lows will be in the 20s and 30s across Kern, with below freezing temperatures possible in many of our mountain and desert areas.

Assuming any fog that forms lifts, highs in the 50s and 60s are expected for Tuesday under sunny skies.

Fog chances aren't as high Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as weak incoming storm system breaks down the high pressure that has been in control of our weather, and brings more clouds in, too.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Monday

01/26/2026

Mostly Clear

-° / 38°

3%

Tuesday

01/27/2026

Partly Cloudy

65° / 41°

4%

Wednesday

01/28/2026

Clear

61° / 40°

6%

Thursday

01/29/2026

Mostly Clear

61° / 42°

6%

Friday

01/30/2026

Partly Cloudy

64° / 44°

5%

Saturday

01/31/2026

Partly Cloudy

66° / 47°

3%

Sunday

02/01/2026

Partly Cloudy

66° / 47°

12%

Monday

02/02/2026

Partly Cloudy

62° / 45°

12%