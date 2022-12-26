Fog Monday, rain Tuesday

Christmas Day got off to a familiar foggy start in the Valley.

Monday looks to do the same.

A Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect through Monday morning.

Once the fog lifts, rain will become the bigger concern.

Light rain will arrive in Kern County by Tuesday morning, but much heavier rain will arrive Tuesday afternoon and last into Tuesday night.

This rain will be the result of an atmospheric river, or a deep plume of moisture coming off of the Pacific.

These systems typical bringing the heaviest rains of the season to Kern County, and that definitely looks possible for Tuesday.

In the Valley, 0.75" to 1.25" of rain is expected, with even higher totals up to 2" in the mountains.

Localized flooding as well as mud and debris flows will be possible given the heavy rain.

Additional rain will be possible later in the week as two more waves of moisture head out way.