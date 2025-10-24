Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fog possible in the valley Friday morning, calm through the weekend

23ABC Morning Weather Update Oct 24, 2025
Posted

Happy Friday, Kern County. The rural valley communities see another chance for fog this morning. A dense fog advisory is in effect for the north end of the valley, including Delano, Shafter and Wasco, until 11 am Friday.

Visibility as low as a quarter mile is possible in those communities this morning. If you encounter fog while driving, use low-beam headlights, maintain safe following distance between you and other cars, and take it slow.

High pressure building in on Friday is responsible for the increased fog chances, plus warmer afternoon temps. Afternoon highs will be a touch warmer Friday, but cooler air flows in through the weekend, so it's a short-lived warmup. Friday's highs will be in the upper 70s in and around Bakersfield, around 80 degrees near Lake Isabella, mid-80s through the desert, and 60s and 70s in mountain towns.

Temperatures cool to more traditional fall weather through Sunday as high pressure breaks down, allowing cool air to flow into central CA. Bakersfield will be back to around 70 degrees by Sunday.

Gusty winds are possible along the Mojave Desert Slopes through the weekend, but no wind alerts are in effect. Expect gusts as high as 40 mph overnight into Saturday.

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Friday

10/24/2025

Sunny

78° / 54°

2%

Saturday

10/25/2025

Partly Cloudy

78° / 56°

4%

Sunday

10/26/2025

Mostly Sunny

74° / 54°

7%

Monday

10/27/2025

Partly Cloudy

72° / 51°

4%

Tuesday

10/28/2025

Sunny

77° / 53°

5%

Wednesday

10/29/2025

Sunny

80° / 54°

2%

Thursday

10/30/2025

Partly Cloudy

80° / 55°

2%

Friday

10/31/2025

Sunny

78° / 55°

2%