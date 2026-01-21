Fog possible Wednesday morning, minor rain chances to end the work week

Happy Wednesday, Kern County. A dense fog advisory remains in effect in the San Joaquin Valley through noon today.

The good news in our fog forecast this morning is that dense fog will likely be less widespread. The cloud coverage that clung on overnight in the valley slowed fog development in some areas of the valley, so visibility may be a bit better compared to earlier this week.

Even so, still practice those safe driving habits because pockets of dense fog remain a possibility in the valley Wednesday morning.

Clouds build through the afternoon county-wide as a storm system moves onshore. This system is going to bring minor rain chances into the forecast on Thursday.

Scattered showers are set to move through overnight into Thursday morning. The big takeaway with this system is that rain will not be widespread. Scattered showers are possible in all communities of Kern County on Thursday, though again, widespread rain is not expected.

Typical impacts like wet roadways, puddles, etc., are possible. Any time we have rain, it's a good reminder to drive safely.

This weak storm system briefly interrupts our fog chances. Into the weekend, high pressure is set to build back in, so we are watching for fog at the beginning of next week.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

