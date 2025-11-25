Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fog remains in the forecast

Areas of dense fog are likely through the week
Posted

Fog is widespread across the San Joaquin Valley Monday night.

Areas of fog have been reported along Highway 58 and I-5, too.

With a very steady weather pattern expected this week, additional fog is likely.

In fact, the National Weather Service in Hanford has extended our Dense Fog Advisory through Thanksgiving day.

Keep the fog in mind for holiday travel, especially if you're heading north of Bakersfield on the 99 or I-5.

Fog will also have a big effect on our temperatures this week.

Assuming the fog lifts by the afternoon, Valley highs are likely to be in the 60s.

If the fog fails to lift highs will likely be in the lower 50s.

Outside of the valley the weather looks great, with plenty of sun and highs in the 60s and 70s!

We do have to watch an incoming storm system this weekend, though, which has the potential to bring some rain and snow to Kern.

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Monday

11/24/2025

Foggy

-° / 46°

15%

Tuesday

11/25/2025

Fog Late

58° / 44°

12%

Wednesday

11/26/2025

Mostly Cloudy

60° / 45°

7%

Thursday

11/27/2025

Partly Cloudy

64° / 45°

6%

Friday

11/28/2025

Partly Cloudy

63° / 45°

6%

Saturday

11/29/2025

Partly Cloudy

61° / 44°

20%

Sunday

11/30/2025

Mostly Clear

58° / 41°

17%

Monday

12/01/2025

Clear

59° / 42°

7%