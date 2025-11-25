Fog remains in the forecast

Fog is widespread across the San Joaquin Valley Monday night.

Areas of fog have been reported along Highway 58 and I-5, too.

With a very steady weather pattern expected this week, additional fog is likely.

In fact, the National Weather Service in Hanford has extended our Dense Fog Advisory through Thanksgiving day.

Keep the fog in mind for holiday travel, especially if you're heading north of Bakersfield on the 99 or I-5.

Fog will also have a big effect on our temperatures this week.

Assuming the fog lifts by the afternoon, Valley highs are likely to be in the 60s.

If the fog fails to lift highs will likely be in the lower 50s.

Outside of the valley the weather looks great, with plenty of sun and highs in the 60s and 70s!

We do have to watch an incoming storm system this weekend, though, which has the potential to bring some rain and snow to Kern.

