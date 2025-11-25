Fog remains in the forecast through Thanksgiving

Happy Tuesday, Kern County. Today's a big "getaway day" for Thanksgiving travel.

If you're staying local for the holiday week, we have more fog chances to look out for. The National Weather Service actually extended the dense fog advisory for the valley until Thanksgiving day, and periods of low visibility are possible during this advisory.

Valley temperatures all depend on when, or if, the fog lifts. If Tuesday is anything like Monday, that fog layer could keep Bakersfield and the surrounding valley communities cooler than anticipated. If we get more lifting into the afternoon, temperatures could be able to warm into the low-60s.

In the mountains and desert on Tuesday, away from the fog, temperatures will be mild. The KRV will warm to the upper-60s and low-70s, desert towns in the 60s, and low-60s in the mountains.

If you're heading out of California for the holiday, we have some severe weather working in the deep south and midwest this week. On Tuesday morning, a storm was sending heavy rain and thunderstorms to Mississippi, Alabama, and Georgia. Weather-related delays or cancellations could happen if you're traveling in the skies.

Then in the north-central U.S., a winter storm is bringing snow to the Great Lakes region by Wednesday and Thanksgiving.

We're still monitoring a storm system here in California this weekend, and there's a small rain chance by Sunday.

