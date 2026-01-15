Fog remains in the valley forecast on Thursday

Happy Thursday, Kern County. Our steady, stagnant weather pattern remains, meaning fog chances are once again our big weather story.

A dense fog advisory remains active in the valley until 11 a.m. Thursday. We're seeing areas of dense fog in Wasco, Delano and Bakersfield this morning. Visibility reports as low as 1/4 mile were coming in from Delano around 5:30 a.m., and Bakersfield reported 2 miles of visibility at the same time frame.

While driving, patches of dense fog can surprise you. Turn on your headlights, take it slow, and keep plenty of space between yourself and other vehicles.

The fog is expected to lift into the afternoon, meaning the sun is set to peek out in the valley. Hazy skies are likely to hang on, and valley air quality is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Away from the valley, winds are set to calm in the mountains and desert neighborhoods. Temperatures through the day will warm into the 60s and 70s.

No major changes are expected this weekend, so we're likely to remain in this pattern for the next several days.

