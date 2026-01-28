Fog set to be less widespread Wednesday, though patches of low visibility remain in the forecast

Happy Wednesday, Kern County. We got a brief break from the intense fog overnight, though a chance for fog remains in today's forecast.

High level clouds slowed the fog formation overnight, so we are not seeing widespread dense fog so far on Wednesday. Those clouds were thanks to a weak disturbance that brought rain to Northern California overnight.

A dense fog advisory does remain active until noon on Thursday for the entire San Joaquin Valley and along the mountain passes on the I-5 and Hwy-58.

There's still a chance for patches of dense fog on Wednesday morning, and latest forecast models favor Delano and McFarland for dense fog formation. Patchy dense fog is possible within the dense fog advisory zone even though it's expected to be less widespread.

Skies are set to clear into the afternoon, and that clearing likely means fog will reform overnight into Thursday morning. Again, that dense fog advisory is active until noon on Thursday.

If you encounter fog, remember to turn your headlights on, leave a safe following distance between you and other cars, and only pass when absolutely necessary while driving through areas with poor visibility.

