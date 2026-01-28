Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fog stays in the forecast

23ABC Evening weather update January 27, 2026
Posted

Fog remains in the forecast for the foreseeable future.

Our best chance to avoid the fog to some degree will be Tuesday night, as a weak storm system moves in to our north and cloud cover arrives.

Those two things lower our fog chances slightly, but fog is still likely overnight.

The best case scenario is that it's less dense and less widespread.

The worst case scenario is that there is little to no change to the fog coverage we saw early Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has still issued a Dense Fog Advisory for Tuesday night, and have actually issued another for Wednesday night, too.

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Tuesday

01/27/2026

Mostly Cloudy

-° / 39°

6%

Wednesday

01/28/2026

Clear

61° / 39°

7%

Thursday

01/29/2026

Mostly Clear

60° / 39°

7%

Friday

01/30/2026

Partly Cloudy

64° / 43°

4%

Saturday

01/31/2026

Mostly Clear

67° / 46°

2%

Sunday

02/01/2026

Partly Cloudy

67° / 46°

16%

Monday

02/02/2026

Mostly Clear

60° / 45°

7%

Tuesday

02/03/2026

Clear

63° / 44°

5%