Fog stays in the forecast

Fog remains in the forecast for the foreseeable future.

Our best chance to avoid the fog to some degree will be Tuesday night, as a weak storm system moves in to our north and cloud cover arrives.

Those two things lower our fog chances slightly, but fog is still likely overnight.

The best case scenario is that it's less dense and less widespread.

The worst case scenario is that there is little to no change to the fog coverage we saw early Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has still issued a Dense Fog Advisory for Tuesday night, and have actually issued another for Wednesday night, too.

