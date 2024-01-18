Fog still in the forecast

We're once again watching for fog overnight.

All the ingredients are there for fog in the Central Valley tonight: clear skies, calm winds, low level moisture, and high pressure.

Areas of dense fog are possible, but no advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service.

The high pressure contributing to our fog will also keep our temperatuers mild, that is as long as any fog that forms lifts by the late morning to early afternoon.

Looking beyond our fog threat, we're tracking rain this weekend.

Light waves of rain are possible Saturday and Sunday, but models are showing a better chance for heavy rain on Monday.

It's still a little too far out for concrete details on rain totals, but the Monday storm has the potential to be the heaviest rain of the season so far, and to put a big dent in our rainfall deficit.

It looks like a warm storm, too, so snow impacts over the passes aren't expected.

Stay tuned as we track the storm and update the forecast!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

