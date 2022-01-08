Fog threat stays in the forecast

After a beautiful week, gloomy weather found its way back into Kern County on Friday, with clouds and fog for much of the county.

With low level moisture still present Friday night, another round of fog may be possible.

Fortunately, low clouds and fog should lift through the day on Saturday, and we may catch some sunshine by the afternoon.

Highs will be in the low to mid 50s in the Valley, and as warm as 60 in the desert.

With skies clearing through Saturday, we'll likely be mostly clear by Saturday night.

That in turn, may lead to more fog for early Sunday.

We're also tracking some high pressure building in Sunday too, which may increase our fog chances.