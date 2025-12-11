Foggy, cloudy and cool in the valley; major temp difference away from the clouds

Happy Thursday, Kern County. Our steady pattern continues yet again, meaning another cool and cloudy day in the valley. Bakersfield has a forecast high of 46 degrees on Thursday.

A dense fog advisory is in effect until 11 a.m. for the foothills and the west side of the valley, though patchy fog is still possible in any of the valley towns Thursday morning. Please be safe while driving.

There's a stark contrast between the central valley's temperatures and the rest of the golden state. Underneath the clouds, it certainly feels like winter. Away from those clouds, it's a late taste of summer.

Downtown LA will be nearly 40 degrees warmer than Bakersfield on Thursday...yes, 40. 84 degrees is the forecast high in LA, and San Luis Obispo expects 81 degrees.

The reason for the wide range of temperatures? The impact of high pressure on the west coast. The high pressure that's built in has created what's called an inversion layer, essentially what happens when warm air settles on top of cooler air. That is why clouds have remain steadily "trapped" in the central valley.

This, as high pressure sends clear, calm and warm air to the rest of California. Our mountain and desert neighborhoods have enjoyed beautiful temperatures this week thanks to high pressure, and that continues Thursday.

High temps in the upper-60s and low-70s are expected in the KRV, mountains and desert for Thursday and Friday.

There's a chance the inversion layer will weaken this weekend, meaning a chance for a bit of sunshine in Bakersfield, though it's not a guarantee. There are no major pattern shifts expected for the next 7 days.

